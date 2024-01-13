Shota Imanaga is ready to help the Cubs!

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga was officially introduced as a member of the Chicago Cubs on Friday, and the new star in Windy City couldn't have started off things any better.

In a message sure to hype up Chicago fans, Imanaga began his presser in English as he vowed to bring back winning in the Cubs franchise.

“Hey Chicago, what do you say? Cubs are going to win today,” Imanaga said, drawing cheers and claps from the crowd watching the event.

Shōta Imanaga opened his Cubs introductory press conference in the best way possible pic.twitter.com/pS6uNUg51u — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 12, 2024

Shota Imanaga already gave the Cubs a big win in free agency when he signed with them. Nonetheless, it's definitely great to see him show how much he wants to bring back the Cubs to relevance as well.

Imanaga signed a reported four-year deal worth $53 million with the Cubs. The contract reportedly includes an option that could see the money rise to $80 million for five years.

It's definitely a huge commitment for the Cubs, but it's not a surprise why they are willing to pay Imanaga. They need pitching help, and the addition of the Japanese southpaw is a huge boost to them. While playing in Japan for the past eight seasons, Imanaga has posted an ERA of 2.96.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see how Imanaga makes an impact on Cubs in his first season with the team and the MLB. He might need some time adjusting to the playing style of the big league, but hopes are high that he elevates the pitching of a Chicago team that failed to make the playoffs in 2023.