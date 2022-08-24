Dori Guide: Should You Pull for Dori in Genshin Impact

First, this merchant’s asking for a ton of Mora, and now she’s asking you to spend Primogems to pull for her?! Dori might be unscrupulous at times, but her combat utility is nothing to be scoffed at. Introduced in version 3.0, she is the first claymore user that scales off of HP and even has an Electro vision to boot. Do her traits check all the boxes you need, or is her offer too expensive for your liking? In this Dori Guide, we will be discussing her strengths, weaknesses, and whether she’s worth pulling for or not.

Dori Guide: Why You Should Pull For Dori

Dori fills a niche that seems like the complete package for teams needing Electro: she heals for a ton, provides a lot of energy for the active character, and applies frequent electro application when used properly. When push comes to shove, she can even swap in and soak the damage with her huge HP pool, while her claymore breaks shields which Shinobu can’t. If you want to get this ‘Swiss-Army Knife’, then you have to pay for it.

Here are a couple more reasons why you should pull for Dori:

You like her design and/or gameplay. You prefer her kit more than Shinobu’s, who also fulfills a similar role. You want an energy battery who can also heal. You like the fact that the spirit inside her lamp is named “Jinni”, which is a nod to the Arabic origin of the word ‘genie’.

Why You Should Skip This Banner

Dori is some sort of a Swiss-Army Knife, but sometimes, you just want a really sharp kitchen knife that does its only job really well. This is the case for many veteran players who prefer running optimal teams, instead of versatile teams which are more useful for exploration, or players who are still progressing through mid-game. If healing is not necessary, then Raiden or even Electro Traveler does a better job at providing team energy than Dori.

Here are more reasons why you shouldn’t pull for Dori:

You don’t like her design and/or gameplay. You think your Electro roster is already way too saturated. You don’t like playing claymore-wielding characters.

Summary

Dori has steep highs and sunken lows due to her niche kit, but she still has a place in many teams, since many Electro characters simply lack utility overall. If you do manage to get one, try to get your wallet in check, or she’ll manage to get you to pull for her dupes. In case you’ve decided to specifically pull for her and use her in your lineup, then you might be interested in checking out our Dori Guide on her weapon build and artifact build.