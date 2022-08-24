Dori Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Dori in Genshin Impact

In this Dori Guide, we discuss what Sumeru’s first Electro character’s weapon build and artifact build should be like.

Dori is far from an ordinary merchant, and she even has a name made for herself in the region of Sumeru. She possesses extraordinary goods sold at extraordinary prices, yet even a person like her can find something valuable from the Traveler’s adventures and mishaps. Dori might be hungry for Mora, but she also has something to offer to our ever-increasing roster in version 3.0. In this article, we will be discussing Dori’s abilities, best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions.

Overview and Abilities

Let’s kick off our Dori Guide with the character’s Elemental Skill. Dori’s Elemental Skill is Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon. Dori directs her lamp to her enemies, firing a shot that deals Electro DMG. After the shot hits, two tracking shots are created which home into enemies and deal Electro DMG.

This is a straightforward ability that deals okay damage but has a relatively low cooldown at 9 seconds. The problem with this skill is its ATK scaling, which doesn’t line up with Dori’s HP scaling.

Dori’s Elemental Burst is Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude. The skill’s name is a mouthful, but it also has a handful of useful properties which many teams would like to have. Dori summons Jinni from her lamp, who connects to a nearby character and provides them with numerous effects. It restores HP based on Dori’s Max HP, regenerates Energy, applies Electro, and deals damage to any enemy passing through the link between the lamp and the character.

The ability lasts for a long time, and has a decent cooldown which is in line with many other Elemental Bursts. Because it heals and regenerates energy for a long duration, it’s incredibly powerful for many DPS characters who want both utilities. Needless to say, this ability makes Dori a one-of-a-kind character even after numerous additions to the game.

Dori Guide: Best Weapons for Dori

The Bell – Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

Seriously. Dori is the first claymore character to have HP% scaling, which makes The Bell the best choice for her. There’s one other claymore with HP% bonus, but it has less stats than The Bell (The Ferrous Shadow, though it’s a good alternative if you somehow sold all your Bells, which is quite unfortunate).

Favonius Greatsword – CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

If for some reason your team needs even more energy, then this weapon makes Dori an energy-generating machine. The Favonius GS has an incredible amount of ER by itself, making her sustain her burst much easier. The weapon’s passive generates universal energy particles for the team, which you can funnel to other characters in your team. Keep in mind, however, that you want to build a decent amount of Crit Rate on Dori for this weapon to be effective at all.

Best Artifact Sets for Dori

Ocean-Hued Clam

2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

If there is a way to convert healing into some extra damage, then this artifact is the answer. Dori already has many options for generating Energy, and her healing is more than enough in most situations. Now we’re left with an option to deal extra damage to foes, and the Ocean-Hued Clam does that for us.

Mixed Set

2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith (+20% HP) , 2-Piece Emblem of Severed Fate (+20% Energy Recharge)

If you still have a bit of problem generating energy for Dori, then consider a mixed set like this. You can swap the 2-piece Millelith for a 2-piece Maiden’s Beloved or Ocean-Hued Clam if you want more healing rather than survivability on Dori.

Best Team Compositions for Dori

Guardian Dori

This is not a composition, but rather, a role for Dori in general. Dori’s stats and general build allows her to reliably tank and out-sustain most attacks from even the hardest bosses, which is a much-needed role that’s usually missing outside Hydro comps (where Kokomi and Barbara are). If you’re making a team and realize that you need an Electro character who can tank and heal, then Dori is the perfect one for that.

Static Generator

This build is similar to Sunfire Jean, where Bennett’s Burst constantly applies Pyro aura, and Jean’s Burst constantly procs Swirl, dealing a lot of sustained damage around the character. Since Dori’s burst constantly applies Electro, Jean’s Burst will also constantly swirl the element from the character. By adding Hydro damage with someone like Xingqiu or Yelan, you can basically create a battery for Electro-Charged reactions which can potentially deal a ton of damage in AoE scenarios.

Summary

Dori provides a much needed role that’s been missing from Electro for a long time. We hope that Hoyoverse will give Electro the fun it deserves, the same way they buffed Geo in the previous version. But if we asked Dori about it, how much would be the price to pay for that?

