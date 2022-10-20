Silent Hill F announced, trailer shows story set in 60s Japan

The recent Silent Hill transmission announced Silent Hill F, a Silent Hill game set in 1960s Japan, through a trailer shown at the end of the stream. Keep reading to learn more about what we know about the game so far.

Konami announced Silent Hill F as the next core game in the franchise. This is also the first time the Silent Hill game does not happen in the titular town, instead happening in Japan. Resident Evil Re:Verse’s developer, Neobards Entertainment, will be leading the game’s development. Other than having a known game developer work on the game, they are also bringing in Ryukishi07. Ryukishi07 is famous for his work as the author of Higurashi When They Cry, a well-known murder mystery visual novel series. They also named Motoi Okamoto as the project’s producer. Okamoto worked for Nintendo from 1998-2007 and helped in games such as Pikmin and Wind Waker.

The Silent Hill F trailer follows a young girl, who seems to be in high school judging from her uniform. It first shows her looking at a shrine with a broken statue, adorned with red and pink flowers. Afterward, it shows her dragging a pipe around town, seemingly panting from exhaustion. The town is empty and foggy, much like the town of Silent Hill from the previous games. It also shows red tendrils encroaching on the town, and trying to block the girl’s path and capture her. The final part of the trailer shows the girl on a boat, floating towards a shrine gate. The boat is filled with various plants and flowers, and the girl herself seems to have flowers growing on her, especially on her head. The final shot of the trailer shows the girl shed a tear before her face falls off her head.

Other than the trailer, there are no other details about the game. We can, however, expect the story to be brutal and bloody. After all, Ryukishi07’s Higurashi When They Cry series is well known for its bloody and violent moments.

That’s all we know so far about Silent Hill F. For other Silent Hill news from us, click here.