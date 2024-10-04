Simone Biles is updating fans amid her calf injury over the summer at the Paris Olympics. A new trailer for part two of Biles' Netflix documentary released on Thursday (Oct. 3) after its partial release in July. The final two episodes are now available on Netflix.

The first two episodes focused on Biles leaving the 2020 Rio Olympics after suffering from issues pertaining to her mental health. The last two episodes document her return to the Olympics in 2024 where she won three gold medals and one silver.

At the Paris Olympics this summer, Biles worried fans when she was seen getting her calf wrapped by medical staff on site. The gold medalist more than overcame her injury and was successful in all of her events during the Olympics. However, the athlete is more than aware of the toll the sport takes on her body and revealed in the documentary that she could be prone to injury due to her age.

“Since I’m older, my body is on a ticking time bomb,” the 27-year-old revealed.

“With everything that I’ve done and been through, I do feel like it gives me more confidence,” she added in the trailer. “But since I am older, I am a little bit more afraid.”

Will Simone Biles Compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

It is still unclear if Biles will compete in the next Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

“You never say never,” she teased about possibly competing in 2028 on the Today show. “The next Olympics is on home turf so you just never know. I'm just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

Biles who married her husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in 2023, is thinking of adding to their family one day but there is no set timeline on that either.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” she said when asked if motherhood is a possibilty for her in the future with husband Jonathan Owens. “He would have had them yesterday if we could have. Obviously we both have goals we want to achieve before we start a family, so yes that def in our future.”

All in all, while it isn't certain that Biles will return, she is proud of her accomplishments this summer.

“I was so proud,” Biles said. “Happy and bittersweet that the journey is over. It's crazy it happened so quick, my third Olympics.”

For now, fans can get an in-depth view of Biles' journey in the Olympics in “Simone Biles Rising” on Oct. 25. Take a look at the trailer below: