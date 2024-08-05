To say that Simone Biles' 2024 summer in Paris is a memorable one would be an understatement bigger than the Eiffel Tower.

Biles concluded her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics — and perhaps her legendary Olympic career — with a silver medal from the finals of the floor event. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won gold in the event, while Biles' Team USA teammate, Jordan Chiles' ended up in third place for a bronze medal.

Although she did not deliver a gold in the floor exercise event, Biles had no regrets. She put everything that transpired in the Olympics and in her career overall into perspective with a deep reflection.

“I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in the sport,” Biles shared on Monday, per Alyssa Roenigk of ESPN.

“A couple years ago, I didn't think I'd be back here, so competing and walking away with four medals, I'm not mad at it. I'm pretty proud of myself.”

Simone Biles cements legacy with incredible summer in Paris

The silver medal was Biles' fourth medal in Paris. The other three were golds from the team event, all-around competition, and vault. Simone Biles will fly back to the United States with a bag full of Olympic medals to add to her collection. Overall, she has 11 medals from the quadrennial event. That's not to mention the 30 medals she got from competing at the World Championships.

She first saw action at the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro where she became a breakout global star, winning four gold medals (team, all-around, vault, floor exercise) and a bronze (balance beam) in Brazil.

At the 202o Tokyo Olympics, Biles took home a bronze medal (balance beam). But more than her bronze in Japan, her withdrawal from the other events due to “twisties” became the major talking point about her, with many accusing her of quitting her team. Biles later on took a couple of years off from gymnastics.

Three years after Tokyo, Biles made a triumphant return to glory, showing the world why she is widely considered among the greatest athletes to ever compete in the Olympics.

There will never be another Simone Biles.