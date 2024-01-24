One of the many Kens in Barbie is not happy with the Oscar snubs for key players in film.

Actor Simu Liu posted on X his feelings about Barbie's Oscar snubs.

In the post, he was honest about his feelings. Since he was in the movie as one of the many Kens, he had a first-hand look at the entire production.

Simu Liu comments on Barbie Oscar snubs on X

Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 24, 2024

Liu isn't the first to criticize the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling put out a statement letting the public know his displeasure of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie not getting nominations, THR reports.

In it, Gosling said, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he continued. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Though Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling are disappointed, they can take comfort in the fact that many others aren't as outspoken and are disappointed with Barbie's lack of nominations.