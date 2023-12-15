Simu Liu hit the stage in all his Barbie glory and gave an unforgettable performance

Simu Liu, known for his role in Barbie as one of the many Kens, took center stage at Los Angeles' The Hotel Cafe for a musical spectacle that left the audience enchanted. The 34-year-old actor, showcasing tracks from his recently dropped EP ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT, delivered a vibrant performance that paid homage to his Barbie character and the blockbuster film's iconic moments, People reports.

Simu Liu performs “I’m Just Ken” live. pic.twitter.com/SvGA2vM5Rv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2023

Liu, accompanied by a full band, stirred the crowd's excitement by not only performing selections from his EP but also by embracing the Kendom's spirit. Videos shared on social media captured Liu's rallying cry to the audience, “Repeat after me: I. Am. Kenough,” echoing the empowerment message embodied in the film. The actor segued into “I'm Just Ken,” a pivotal number sung by Ryan Gosling's character in Barbie, infusing the song with his contagious energy and enthusiasm.

In a playful nod to another memorable Barbie scene where the Kens croon Matchbox Twenty's “Push,” Liu whimsically introduced the song by recalling the movie moment, amplifying the audience's anticipation and delight.

Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, Liu shared his joy, thanking the sold-out crowd for their enthusiastic participation and acknowledging their contribution to his dream-come-true moment. “To everyone who bought a ticket and came out, know that you are a part of a core memory,” Liu shared, clearly moved by the overwhelming support.

His heartfelt appreciation extended to the collaborators and supporters behind the scenes, emphasizing their integral role in making the night a reality. “You ARE kenough,” Liu affirmed, encapsulating the evening's empowering theme while hinting at the possibility of a return for another electrifying performance in the new year.