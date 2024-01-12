Simu Liu promised no Taylor Swift jokes when he hosts the People's Choice Awards.

When Simu Liu takes the stage to host the People's Choice Awards next month, don't expect any Taylor Swift jokes.

It appears that the Shang-Chi actor will not be going Jo Koy's route at the Golden Globes. Koy, who hosted this year's ceremony, poked fun at the broadcast not constantly cutting to Swift. She apparently didn't like the bit.

On X, Liu quote posted Variety's announcement of him hosting the People's Choice Awards. He seemed to take a shot at Jo Koy's Taylor Swift rib in the post.

“There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs,” he claimed, continuing, “that's a personal guarantee.”

Simu Liu is known for his role in the MCU as Shang-Chi. He made his debut with the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. Surely, he will return as the character in a future MCU project, whether it's another solo film or a team-up film like the Avengers.

Earlier in his career, Liu had a main role on Blood and Water, Kim's Convenience, and Yapple. He is currently in production on another series, Seven Wonders.

His feature film debut came in 2013 as an extra in Pacific Rim. Liu would not act again on the big screen until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. He'd go on to voice a role in the English dub of Bright: Samurai Soul and star in Women Is Losers, One True Loves, and Simulant.

In Barbie, Liu appears as a variant of Ken alongside Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, and more. Barbie was the biggest film of 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office. Coming up, he will star in Atlas, Grand Death Lotto, and Last Breath.