The NFL Combine is underway and the incoming rookie class is showing off their athleticism. Many players are turning heads with the numbers they're putting up. That's especially the case for former Texas Longhorns wide receiver, Xavier Worthy after he torched the field during his 40-time runs.
He did so well that Worthy officially made league history on Saturday. The former Longhorn broke the 40-time record of 4.22 with an official time of 4.21, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The record was previously held by John Ross III.
“The official 40-yard dash time is now in: And WR Xavier Worthy owns the fastest 40 ever recorded at the combine – a 4.21.”
At first, his unofficial time tied the record. However, after further review, it appeared he crossed the line at the 4.21 mark. He showcased true blazing speed and potentially climbed draft boards for every team in the league.
We all knew Xavier Worthy was fast, but sheesh! He has the potential of becoming a difference-maker for whichever team selects him in the NFL Draft. This is a major accomplishment and Worthy definitely deserves the praise and attention he'll get moving forward.
The prospect receiver proved to be a reliable pass option throughout his collegiate career at Texas. After three years playing for the Longhorns, Xavier Worthy finished with 197 receptions, 2,755 yards, and 26 touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per reception, making him a solid option in the passing game.
Worthy also served as a kick returner in college which should translate to the NFL. He fits the bill as a true weapon and his speed makes him a threat to score on any given play. It'll be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL Draft. But his potential is through the roof especially after breaking the 40-time record.