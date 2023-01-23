The 2022-23 NBA season has officially hit its halfway mark, so fans have a general idea of who is a real contender. Teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers should be active in the market for players who can help in the playoffs. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline around the corner, the window to make key moves is closing. The Sixers currently have a 30-16 record and are No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, just behind the 35-12 Boston Celtics. Most recently, the team completed a five-game road trip by winning all of them.

Additionally, Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the NBA, allowing 110.2 points a night. On the other side of the ball, the 76ers are hitting 38% of their 3-point attempts, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Still, with hopes of winning its first championship since 1983, the front office might need to make some moves to make the Sixers even stronger. With that being said, here is the Philadelphia 76ers’ dream scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Eric Gordon does not get traded, agrees to a buyout with the Rockets

One of the most important players on the team during the James Harden era, it seems that Eric Gordon’s time in Houston is getting close to an end. At 34 years old, he is one of the oldest players on the roster but still has a large role in the organization.

He has started in all 40 games he appeared in and is playing 29.8 minutes per contest. The shooting guard is averaging 12.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. Additionally, he is hitting 34.8% of his 3-point attempts. Most of those numbers are some of his lowest since he joined the team in the 2016-17 season.

With the Rockets staying in the lottery zone for another year, Gordon is unlikely to continue with the team past this season. Because of that, Houston might explore trading the veteran, with the Sixers being linked.

The problem is that the shooting guard is making $19.57 million in 2022-23. Although his 2023-24 salary is non-guaranteed, contenders should have a hard time bringing him in due to his high salary this season. However, it is possible another organization completes a three-team deal to acquire him.

The ideal scenario would be that Houston cannot find a trade partner for Gordon. That way, it is likely both parties would agree to a buyout. This would be a way for the Rockets to award him for his services with the franchise. Gordon would then be able to control his own destiny and sign with a contender.

Philadelphia could sign him to the veteran minimum and reunite him with Harden. The Sixers would significantly improve their roster without losing any important assets.

Miami Heat cannot find a trade for Kyle Lowry

While signing Gordon would certainly help the Sixers, they might need some assistance from other teams in the league.

Last season, the Miami Heat defeated Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-2. However, things have not gone well for the Heat this year. The team is 27-22 and is very close to dropping to the Play-In Tournament zone.

Due to the struggling first half of the season, there are many rumors involving Miami players. Perhaps the most notable are the ones with point guard Kyle Lowry. The veteran is averaging 12.8 points but shooting 40.9% from the field. At age 36, he is putting up his career-lowest marks since his pre-Toronto Raptors time.

Because of that, players such as Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell have been linked with the Heat in a potential trade involving Lowry. Miami would bring fresher legs that could take over Lowry’s spot and could improve the team’s efficiency from the field.

This would be a great move for the Heat but horrible for the Sixers. Philadelphia would see one of its East foes getting significantly stronger as it cannot make big moves due to its salary situation. Not only that but in a potential encounter in the playoffs, Miami could bring some problems to Philadelphia once again.

In a dream scenario for the Sixers, the Heat would not be able to find a trade for Lowry. Miami would need to keep the veteran and role with what the coaching staff currently has. With players such as Jimmy Butler dealing with injuries, depth could eventually become a problem for the Heat when the postseason arrives.

So, if the Sixers are able to get Gordon in the buyout market and Miami cannot trade Lowry away, Philadelphia would be in a better position for big things in the playoffs. Even though the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are still big challenges, the Sixers would become stronger with those moves. This scenario could not only make Philadelphia go further but it could give it a better chance at winning the NBA title in 2023.