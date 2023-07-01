The excitement of the NBA free agency period is upon us, and the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an interesting position. With notable free agents and roster needs to address, the Sixers must navigate the free agency waters carefully to strengthen their chances of success. In this article, we delve into last-minute predictions for the Sixers during the 2023 NBA free agency. We explore potential moves, players to watch, and the team's future outlook.

The Sixers' Needs

To understand the direction the Sixers might take in free agency, it's essential to evaluate their most pressing needs. Offensively, the team struggled last season, particularly in the playoffs. It just felt lack this team lacked movement and creativity in the games that mattered most. Adding players who can create their own shots and excel off the ball could inject life into their offensive schemes. It also goes without saying that these players should fit well alongside guys like Joel Embiid, James Harden (he opted in!), and Tyrese Maxey. Additionally, the Sixers would also do well to find a reliable backup point guard and/or a three-and-D wing player to bolster their perimeter shooting and defense. These should be high on their priority list. Retaining key free agents, including Tobias Harris, will also be crucial for the team's continuity.

Now let's look at some last-minute predictions for the Sixers during the 2023 NBA free agency.

Refuse to extend Tyrese Maxey

According to some rumors, we should anticipate that the Sixers will not offer guard Tyrese Maxey a rookie scale extension this offseason. This decision is driven by their goal of preserving financial flexibility rather than a reflection of Maxey's value. Despite this, the Sixers consider Maxey to be a crucial long-term asset within their core. By delaying Maxey's extension, the team could potentially create an opportunity to pursue another maximum salary slot in the upcoming offseason. Of course, they can also just trade him.

That said, let me say that this could be a mistake. Allowing a player like him to enter free agency still opens up so many possibilities where he could walk. We'll see where this goes. During his third season in the NBA, Tyrese Maxey played in 60 regular season games, posting impressive averages of 20.3 points and 3.5 assists in 33.6 minutes per game. Additionally, he showcased his scoring ability by averaging 20.5 points across 11 playoff games.

“The Sixers are not going to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer. Want to know why? Because they might trade him.” – Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/qElb4WRtjh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2023

Keep Tobias Harris

As a key player for the Sixers, Harris is likely to be a top priority in free agency. He is actually not a free agent this year, but he will be unrestricted in 2024. This means other teams might make a play for Harris in a potential trade. Very likely, however, these teams will undercut Harris's value. The Sixers should be very wary. Harris brings a versatile skill set to the court, making him a valuable asset in various facets of the game. His scoring ability, coupled with his defensive presence and rebounding prowess, significantly contribute to the team's overall success.

Pursue Key Role Players

The Sixers need a veteran backup point guard. They need to address the lack of depth at that spot. As such, the Sixers may target an experienced player who can provide stability and leadership off the bench. Guys like Cory Joseph, current NBA champion Ish Smith, and even George Hill come to mind.

The Sixers should also explore acquiring three-and-D wing options. The team's deficiencies on the perimeter make acquiring this type of role player quite urgent. Adding someone who can defend multiple positions and knock down three-pointers would greatly enhance the team's balance. Maybe Jae Crowder could work? How about a Torrey Craig or even a Juan Toscano-Anderson?

Explore trade scenarios

We're not saying the Sixers will trade anyone, but they should at least keep their phone lines open. That's especially with how disgruntled James Harden seems to be. A potential deal with the Los Angeles Clippers seems to be in the cards. Would this make sense for Harden? Absolutely. Would this make sense for the Sixers? Probably not. We'll see where that goes.

Also, remember that if free agency fails to provide suitable options, the Sixers may venture into other trade discussions to improve their roster. This could involve targeting a star player who complements Embiid and Harden or shedding contracts to create more financial freedom.

Looking Ahead

The Philadelphia 76ers face an uncertain outlook for the 2023-2024 NBA season. With crucial free agents and roster needs to address, their approach during free agency will shape the team's future. It is worth noting that the Sixers recently parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers, further emphasizing the need for a cohesive strategy.

In the quest for success, the Sixers must make strategic moves that strengthen their offense, improve their depth, and address key areas of concern. The decisions made during the 2023 NBA free agency period will significantly impact the team's competitiveness and journey toward an NBA championship.