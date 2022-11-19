Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant reportedly has a Grade 1 left ankle sprain, per Shams Charania. Charania also reports that Morant will be monitored on a week-to-week basis amid the injury. Memphis has already been hit hard by the injury bug this year, and they are certainly wishing Morant a speedy recovery.

Although the injury is far from ideal, Morant avoided a worst case scenario. Grizzlies fans were forced to hold their breath after the point guard was helped off the court following the injury scare.

When healthy, Ja Morant has been one of the NBA’s best players so far during the 2022-2023 season. He’s averaging just shy of 29 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal and 39 percent three-point shooting. Morant had previously never shot better than 34.4. percent from beyond the arc, so the long-range shooting numbers have stood out. Morant is also averaging 6 rebounds and 7 assists per game for good measure.

For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr recently returned from injury, while Desmond Bane was diagnosed with a Grade 2 toe sprain and will be evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

Despite Memphis’ inability to remain healthy, they still hold a quality 10-6 record as of this story’s publication. The Grizzlies feature impressive depth behind Ja Morant and the rest of their star players which has helped them overcome their injury woes.

If Morant and Bane can return sooner rather than later, the Grizzlies will be in a great position. It is difficult to deny their talent, but health will be the key to success for Memphis this season.