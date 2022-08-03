During his day, there’s no doubt that Allen Iverson was one of the most influential figures in the entire NBA. His reach extended far beyond the four corners of the basketball court, with the Philadelphia 76ers icon making a tremendous impact on the culture of sports and beyond. As it turns out, one of the young fellows that took after Iverson and his one-of-a-kind persona is Odell Beckham Jr.

Iverson and Beckham recently had a memorable encounter that led to an amazing revelation by the latter. As he was signing autographs, OBJ gave one of his signed posters to AI. Iverson’s was extra special, though, as it contained a message that revealed that it was Iverson who actually inspired Odell to wear the No. 3 jersey (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

.@obj 🤝 @alleniverson Allen Iverson laid the groundwork for the culture, and OBJ has been showing the respect back by donning the number 3 🙌 (via obj/Tiktok) pic.twitter.com/HbRZEcIsMX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 3, 2022

On his note, Beckham had this to say to his idol:

To: The GOAT The Reason I wear #3 Love You!!!

Iverson himself seemed to be taken aback a bit by the situation as the Hall of Famer took in the “realness” of the moment.

It’s always great to see two icons of their respective sports interact. It’s even better when they share just how much they admire each other.

Unlike Allen Iverson, however, who himself is enjoying life in retirement, Odell Beckham Jr. still has a lot of gas left in the tank. OBJ’s current deal with the Los Angeles Rams has already run out and he is currently a free agent. The 29-year-old is still looking for his next team as he hopes to build on his legacy in the sport.