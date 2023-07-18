Joel Embiid recently made headlines for some cryptic comments that could be construed to be about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. In response to his comments, Sixers president Daryl Morey calmed any reaction that Embiid wants to win elsewhere, reports NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"That's the only place he wants to win." Daryl Morey on Joel Embiid's recent comments. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tjnUeWhIvh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 18, 2023

“He [Joel Embiid] and I spoke…he wants to win here, he wants to win it for Philly. That's the only place he wants to win. He absolutely was referencing the fact that it is not totally in his control where he is at all times.”

Joel Embiid has made a name for himself by trolling with cryptic tweets often, and it looks like this could be a similar situation. Still, with rumors swirling of James Harden being traded and uncertainty riddled across the Sixers organization, Embiid could be entertaining that the best place for his future is somewhere other than Philadelphia.

If anybody is not going to be on the Sixers in the near future, it will be Harden instead of Embiid. Trade rumors are currently quiet on the Harden front but it would be the least bit surprising to see him dealt somewhere this offseason.

Embiid has been public about the fact that he would like Harden to return and give the Sixers another chance to run it back. However, Embiid was also clear that he understands that the NBA is a business and he is willing to accept that Harden needs to do whatever he believes is best for himself.

Sixers fans will continue to be on the edge of their seats for the rest of the offseason while rumors continue to pop up. For now they can be confident that Daryl Morey and Joel Embiid are on the same page about the big man's future in Philadelphia.