The Philadelphia 76ers got a huge win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the second-round NBA Playoffs series to tie the series at 2-2, but 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has not forgotten about the no call on an apparent push off by Jayson Tatum that took place late in overtime. Tatum hit a go-ahead three to put the Celtics up two, but James Harden responded with a three of his own to give the 76ers the lead for good.

“Jayson Tatum’s three was awful that that wasn’t called, awful,” Doc Rivers said, via NBA Central on Twitter.

Doc Rivers is angry about Jayson Tatum’s push off 😳 pic.twitter.com/fYLMFhKOhY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 7, 2023

A reporter asked him if he thought it was a push off.

“Did you? Did you think it was a push off, I’m asking you?” Rivers said, via NBA Central.

The reporter responded, saying it looked like a push off.

“No no be committed, did you think it was a push off? It was a push off, you can’t… and the reason it bugged me [was] because at the end of the game there they touch fouls,” Rivers said, via NBA Central. “You know Jayson Tatum has a 360 foul, Marcus Smart and Tuck gets tangled up, touch foul. So if we’re going to call it that way, then you have to call that. To me you gotta call that play. I know it’s a big play and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding, but that could have decided the game.”

Luckily for Rivers and the 76ers, they do not have to worry that the call came back to bite them, because James Harden saved the day with a three-pointer.