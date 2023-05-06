A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has been around the block for quite a bit now. Apart from playing 13 seasons in the NBA, the 61-year-old has now been a head coach in the league for 23 years. The Sixers shot-caller has been through more than a few ups and downs, and through it all, he’s picked up a handful of valuable lessons.

According to Coach Doc himself, one of the most important learnings he’s had during his two decades as a coach is the art of not giving a f**k. In fact, this is exactly the type of mindset he now lives by in terms of his coaching style.

Rivers referenced an infamous Barrack Obama quote wherein the former United States President said towards the end of his term that what he had planned for the remainder of his tenure in the Oval Office was something that rhymed with “bucket.” Rivers took that to heart, and has now applied it to his own line of work:

“It IS like that for me now,” Rivers said with a bit of a laugh, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. “Actually I say it all the time, ‘F*** it. The f*** with everybody.’ We’re good, I’m good. I love what I do, and I know that I’m good at it. And let’s keep doing it, you know?”

Doc Rivers has tried all types of coaching styles through the years, so perhaps this is the one that helps him reach the pinnacle again. The Sixers have high expectations this season, and maybe it is this “f**k it” mentality that will finally deliver them to the promised land.