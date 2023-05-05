Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are knotted up at 1-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers will get their turn to play at home in the series starting with a Friday-night bout. But there is one question on everyone’s mind before the 7:30 PM EST tip-off: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Celtics?

Joel Embiid injury status for Sixers’ Game 3 vs. Celtics

Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report as he continues to deal with a right LCL sprain. He had only 15 points in Game 2 after missing the prior game but also blocked five shots, looking impressively spry on defense. Doc Rivers is pleased with the big fella’s conditioning and mobility.

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: "Just his speed that he reached, his explosions, they were very close to normal. That was great for us to see and more importantly, great for him to be able to do it and see that he can do it, and have very little swelling or anything like that." pic.twitter.com/dtmUW6QhZ5 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 4, 2023

“He looked good and his numbers were great,” Rivers said of Embiid at the Sixers’ practice prior to game day. “That’s the one thing watching all of the numbers that we track, his numbers were great last night. We didn’t play well, neither did any of us. But just his speed that he reached, his explosions, they were very close to normal. So that was great for us to see. More importantly, great for him to be able to do it and see that he can do it and then have very little swelling or anything like that.”

Embiid looking rusty in the Sixers’ Game 2 defeat didn’t worry the team. He will be honored for winning the 2022-23 MVP Award ahead of Game 3 as the Sixers look to take back the series lead at home.

The likelihood that Joel Embiid is playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Celtics should be pretty good, though with his knee injury, it’s not a complete certainty.