By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine’s 41-point explosion helped lead the Chicago Bulls to a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers. His 11 triples came on just 13 attempts as he led a red-hot shooting night from this whole squad to take down the Joel Embiid-less Sixers by a score of 126-112.

This isn’t the first time that a player has had a historically good shooting night against Philadelphia. When asked if the huge shooting nights from LaVine and CJ McCollum — who hit a career-high 11 triples on 16 attempts in a win against the Sixers last week — are a worrying trend, Rivers said that they aren’t. He pointed to the scoring explosion happening around the whole league as part of the explanation.

“The whole league is having career nights right now. Every night, someone has a career night,” the Sixers head coach said. “My guess is that Zach LaVine won’t even be the highest scorer tonight in the league and that’s shocking. That’s a shocking statement to make when you think about it.”

Rivers explained that teams today like to “feed the hot guy and they stay with him. They keep it in his hands more than the league has ever done that. And so, you have to try to do something about it. We did and then it backfired because everyone else started making shots.”

While LaVine hit 11 of his 13 attempts from deep in his latest 4o-point outing, the rest of the Bulls made nine of their 21 attempts from deep. Rivers gave them credit for shooting so well. Shooting eruptions to happen but the Sixers still allowed it with poor defensive rotations and inattentive transition defense.

“I feel like our transition defense [has] gotta get better, especially superstars getting open looks,” said Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton. “With free looks, they get comfortable, especially early.” Tyrese Maxey explained that missing shots on offense allowed for the scrambling transition defense that LaVine used to light the Sixers up. Although scoring is growing across the league, Philadelphia knows that it has to be sharper on defense, especially when Embiid is sidelined.