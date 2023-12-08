Austin Rivers says that his father Doc Rivers was done dirty by the Sixers when they fired him this past offseason.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season in their first bit of action since firing head coach Doc Rivers this past offseason. Rivers was much maligned within the Sixers fanbase over the last couple of seasons due to early playoff exits, and Philadelphia currently sits with a solid record of 13-7 under new head coach Nick Nurse.

Still, not everyone was thrilled with the Sixers' decision to part ways with the NBA champion coach. Recently, Doc Rivers' son Austin appeared on ESPN's First Take during a segment about the Sixers, and the former NBA point guard flat-out refused to give any credit to a franchise he feels wronged his father.

“I'm not gonna say anything positive about Philly, man,” said Rivers, per Bleacher Report. “They did my pops dirty, bro. I got nothing to say about them. It is personal. Family over everything, bro. Family first, man. Come on Daryl (Morey). I'm talking to you.”

The question of who was most to blame between Rivers and Joel Embiid for Philly's never-ending second-round postseason roadblock is one that probably doesn't have a correct answer. However, in almost every instance in these situations, NBA coaches are going to get kicked to the curb before a star player will, and Doc Rivers found himself on the wrong end of that predicament this offseason.

Ironically enough, Rivers now works as an analyst for ESPN, the program on which Austin so defiantly bashed the Sixers on Thursday.