Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rives talks about current Sixers star James Harden and what went wrong with the current relationship between the team and player. Rivers was on the Dan Patrick Show and gave his insight into what changed about Harden and said it could've been not being a part of All-star weekend last season.

“I would say not making the All-Star team really bothered him,” Rivers said. “And I thought that was egregious. You know, the coaches just didn't put them on. You know, he was only leading the league in assists, he was having his best three point percentage shooting year of his career. He was averaging plus 20 and the coaches didn't put him on the all star team.”

Dan Patrick: “What changed? He was playing perfectly for you guys.” Doc Rivers: “I would say not making the All-Star team really bothered him.” Doc on where it all went wrong for James Harden and the Sixers last season. (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/xDUGL2vdab — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2023

Rivers would go on to tell the show host in Patrick that there was a time when Harden told him that he wanted to play with the Sixers' second unit. That conversation to Rivers was a sign he wanted to be more of an attacker and a scorer rather than a “true” point guard.

“Remember about a game or two after that, he called me and said hey, I want to start coming in and playing with the second unit more and I know exactly what that means,” Rivers said. “More shots and wanted to go back to attack and and playing. And you know we had our ups and downs from that point on. It was funny about our relationship, it was an honest one. I'll tell you that.”

It's safe to say that the relationship between the Sixers and Harden is fractured, however, the Sixers will open the season tomorrow night as they face the Milwaukee Bucks.