The Philadelphia 76ers could lose James Harden in free agency this summer amid reports that he could reunite with the Houston Rockets. But, NBA veteran Dwight Howard believes The Beard should come join him in Taiwan.

Recently, Howard had a hilarious recruiting pitch for the Sixers guard and on Wednesday, he doubled down on his desire to get Harden overseas.

Via FanDuel TV:

"I really thought that him and [Joel] Embiid were going to work great together in Philly… But come to Taiwan James [Harden]." Dwight Howard continues to try and recruit NBA players to come play with him in Taiwan 😅🇹🇼 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/kqvFe6vujl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

For what it’s worth, Howard was half kidding. I’m sure he knows Harden isn’t going to jump ship and head to Taiwan. Instead, the big man is just trying to emphasize that there are great basketball opportunities all over the world where you can also make good money.

Dwight Howard is loving his time in Taiwan and has turned into one of the biggest stars in the country after a lengthy career in the Association. Howard clearly has no interest in trying to play in the NBA again.

As for Harden, he is still playing at too high of a level to not play in the league anymore, but it remains to be seen what his future holds. Daryl Morey is keen on retaining the star PG and there’s a belief that Harden was a driving force behind the firing of Doc Rivers. That would make one think he will stay in Philly.

However, the Rockets buzz isn’t going away and Harden has struggled to find success with Joel Embiid on the big stage as both players combined for a mere 24 points in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

It will be very interesting to see where Harden plays next. But unfortunately Dwight Howard, he’s probably not coming to Taiwan.