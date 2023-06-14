Nick Nurse is bringing Rico Hines along with him from the Toronto Raptors to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

“Rico Hines is joining the 76ers as an assistant on Nick Nurse's coaching staff, sources tell ESPN,” Woj wrote. “Hines had been a part of Nurse's staff with the Raptors. Hines is a former player development coach who has worked his way to a front-of-the-bench assistant.”

Hines will head south along with Nurse after spending a single season with his head coach in Toronto. He worked with Raptors players all summer, and trained players from around the league, including Pascal Siakam and DeMar DeRozan in previous summers.

He was originally bought to Toronto to help with player development, and that figures to continue in a big way in Philadelphia next season and beyond. Hines previously worked with the Sacramento Kings in player development, and with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant, before heading to Canada.

With Darko Rajakovic the new coach in the Six, the Raptors seem poised to completely alter their coaching staff, with only assistant Jim Sann remaining with the team.

It isn't clear whether Nick Nurse will be bringing of his any other former assistant coaches to the Sixers; former Raps assistant Adrian Griffin was named head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, and he already hired Nate Mitchell to join the bench for next year.

Toronto had a total of 10 assistant coaches last year, but it's expected there will be a lot less on Rajakovic's staff in 2023.

The 45-year-old Rico Hines will look to help Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers get over the hump in a competitive Eastern Conference over the next few seasons.