The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude an action-packed road trip by facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers will play their fifth road game in seven days. But, before Philly’s last stop on its road trip, an important question must be asked: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

James Harden injury status for Sixers vs. Timberwolves

Harden is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with left foot soreness. The Sixers star hasn’t missed a game since January 21 and now appears to be playing it cautiously as a very physically demanding road trip comes to an end.

In games this season, Harden is averaging 21.9 points, an NBA-best 10.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field, a career-high 40.1 percent from three and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line. He and Joel Embiid have been in a sensational groove together and even just one of them playing should give the Sixers a strong chance to beat Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Along with Harden, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are also questionable with a left calf contusion and back spasms respectively. They both missed the Sixers’ win over the Indiana Pacers after getting hurt in their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Nowell have already been ruled out and Austin Rivers is listed as probable.

So, when it comes to the question of if James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer will likely not be decided until the 7:30 P.M. EST tip-off.