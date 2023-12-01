Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Celtics? The Sixers' superstar center missed their last game due to illness.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a very important matchup on deck against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers have split their season series against their hated rival so far this season and hope to take the lead back by winning in TD Garden on Friday night. But there is a major question regarding Philly's key player to ask ahead of the showdown: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Is Sixers star Joel Embiid playing vs. Celtics?

On the NBA injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable due to illness. He missed the Sixers' last game, a huge loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, for the same reason.

Embiid has missed just two games for the Sixers so far this season. The big man is averaging a league-leading 32.0 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and a career-best 6.6 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field in 16 games. Without him playing, Philly will have a very tough time defeating the Celtics.

Jaden Springer (illness) and Nicolas Batum (right finger soreness) are listed as probable to play while Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib soreness) remain out, though the latter is aiming for a return soon after being hit by a car a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis due to a left calf strain.

The question of whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Celtics has yet to be answered. Be on the lookout for an update ahead of the 7:30 PM EST tip-off.