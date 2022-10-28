The Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Sixers are eager to pick up a win after winning just once in the first five games of the season. But as the Sixers prepare to bounce back against the division rival that they lost to on Wednesday, their key player now appears on the injury report. Philly’s big question for the game is, of course, about their man in the middle: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Raptors?

Hours before tip-off, which is set for 7:30 PM EST at Scotiabank Arena, Embiid was listed on the official NBA injury report as questionable with “right knee; injury recovery” as the reason why. He is the lone Sixers player to appear on the report with an injury for Friday’s game at the moment. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. has already been ruled out due to personal reasons.

Joel Embiid has landed on the Sixers' injury report. He is listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. the Raptors due to injury recovery on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/uciUesn1Yy — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 28, 2022

Through the Sixers’ first five games, Embiid is averaging 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from deep and 81.4 percent from the free-throw line. He came into the season healthy, though he dealt with plantar fasciitis in the offseason which has slowed down his conditioning.

The Sixers got beaten handily by the Raptors on Wednesday night. Embiid had a very solid game but some very poor defense kept Philly from making it a close one. Philly is in its second game of a four-game road trip, with their next game coming Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

ClutchPoints will update this story should Embiid’s status for the Sixers’ game vs. the Raptors change.