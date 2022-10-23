PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid looked like a true star for the first time in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 season. He dropped an efficient 40 points and 13 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to get the win, as the young Spurs defeated the Sixers 114-105.

Embiid looked rough in the Sixers’ first two games of the season. On Friday, Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid had dealt with plantar fasciitis this offseason. Although he is no longer dealing with the condition, it put a dent in his conditioning plans and he is now playing catch-up as the Sixers struggle out of the gate.

After the game, Joel Embiid was asked about his bout with plantar fasciitis. “Coming into training camp, I hadn’t done anything in like two months so it really slowed me down,” the Sixers’ superstar said. “But, still trying to work my way back and hopefully, everything goes back to normal.”

Embiid said that he first noticed the condition in July when the Sixers were in Los Angeles working out. “Over time, it just kept getting worse and worse and worse. And then it got to the point when I couldn’t walk and it was really painful,” he said. “But I’m fine these days. No need for excuses. We just gotta play better.”

Against the Spurs, Joel Embiid was a force. He drew fouls routinely, ran the pick-and-roll well with both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey and provided some solid defense. His dominance did wear off later in the game but he still put together a strong performance, easily his best of the season. Even though he’s working his way back to full health, he isn’t making it a point of focus for the Sixers’ early-season disappointments.

“I’m not playing my best, we’re not winning,” Joel Embiid said. “Tonight was a start but we gotta find ways to win. I need to play better.” The Sixers will look for their first win of the season on Monday against the Indiana Pacers before going on a four-game road trip.