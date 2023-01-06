By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

On the official NBA injury report, Embiid is listed as out due to soreness in his left foot. It will be the second straight game he misses with foot soreness after appearing in the Sixers’ previous 16 games.

Embiid has won all 12 of his career matchups with the Bulls but will miss the chance to make it 13-0. The MVP candidate is averaging 33.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep this season. Although his presence will be missed, the Sixers are 6-3 without him, so they will have a strong chance to make it four consecutive wins.

In the Sixers’ previous contest against the Indiana Pacers, they won in overtime thanks to a huge game from Montrezl Harrell and a 26-point, eight-assist night from James Harden. Their strong efforts will be needed once again. Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton will also need to play well.

Thankfully for the Sixers, Joel Embiid’s injury is the lone injury on the report. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball remains out and both Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are listed as questionable.