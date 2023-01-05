By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a crazy win in overtime against the Indiana Pacers. With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers needed the rest of the guys to step up. Montrezl Harrell rose to the occasion with his best performance of the season.

Harrell was instrumental to the Sixers’ overtime win throughout the game and on both sides of the court. He scored 19 points on 8-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four blocks. The points were a high point for the season and the blocks were the most he has had in a game over the last four seasons.

“Huge. Huge,” James Harden said of Harrell’s game. “With Joel being out, Montrezl was playing well on both ends of the ball…He’s a true vet.”

Doc Rivers had nothing but praise for Harrell, too. “He was great. You know, we talked about being a star in your role every night, right? And he did exactly what his role said he should do: be the low man on defense,” the Sixers head coach said. “And we talked about that on film because they’re so quick. They’re gonna beat you off the dribble. And if the low man is not there, they’re gonna make layups and I thought ‘Trezz got a charge, four blocks. He was there all night.”

As for the man himself, Montrezl Harrell simply said that he owes his success to his teammates for helping him get open. He spent his postgame media session talking about the profound love he has for basketball. The intensity he shows, especially after thunderous dunks, is a reflection of the passion he has for what he does.

“I don’t take any day for granted,” Harrell said. “It’s a lot of the ups, a lot of downs throughout the whole season but I just try to stay even keel and make sure I get my work in and just be a pro.” The Sixers backup center added that he takes a great deal of pride in being a star in his role. In a season that has featured a lot of downs for him on the court, his great game against the Pacers gives him plenty to be happy about.