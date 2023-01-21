The Philadelphia 76ers finish a six-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday night by facing the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report, still dealing with lingering effects of a left foot injury that has already cost him multiple games in January. The question is this: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Kings

Considering the Sixers’ franchise player is questionable on the official injury report, it’s still unclear if he will play in Sacramento.

Embiid missed three straight games with left foot soreness in early January, sidelined for wins over the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons and a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Doc Rivers quelled concerns that the injury was serious following Emiid’s third consecutive absence, insisting he didn’t feel bad for the All-Star big man because the entire league is dealing with relatively minor aches and pains.

“Not with this,” he told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is not an injury where you’re out for three months or anything like that and Jo, fortunately, hasn’t had a lot of that. So no, not in this case. I think it’s tough on Joel, it’s tough on the team as well, but right now it’s our whole league [dealing with injuries].”

Embiid has played in every game for the Sixers since, burnishing his MVP case with averages of 34.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 55.8% from the field and 40.0% on three-pointers. Philadelphia is 5-1 over that stretch, tying the Milwaukee Bucks for third in the Eastern Conference at 29-16.

Is Embiid playing against the Kings? We’ll know for sure closer to tipoff, but it wouldn’t be shocking if the Sixers gave him the night off if he’s experiencing any discomfort in his left foot.