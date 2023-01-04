By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to make it three straight wins as they take on the Indiana Pacers. The latest Joel Embiid injury update suggests that the big man may be inactive as the Sixers square off with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, though.

Embiid was added to the NBA’s official injury report on Wednesday morning. He was initially listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. However, he has since been ruled out for Wednesday’s game and is considered day-to-day, according to Sixers reporter Sam DiGiovanni. Ahead of the Sixers’ previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, he was listed as questionable with low back soreness but ended up playing and leading Philadelphia to a win.

Although Embiid may miss the Sixers’ matchup with the Pacers, it isn’t indicative of any serious injury concerns. Even if he is given the day to rest, which would be his first time being inactive in 16 games, Philadelphia should be able to compete with the Pacers thanks to Tyrese Maxey’s return to action.

Embiid is having another stellar season. He is averaging 33.5 points while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Indiana would have had a tough time slowing him down, even with the strong defensive presence of Myles Turner. The Sixers big man has been on a roll as of late.

The Sixers last faced the Pacers in October, picking up their first win of the season by a score of 120-106. They are 22-14 and sit three games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.