The Philadelphia 76ers will make a quick turnaround and travel to New York to face the Brooklyn Nets. We’re at the Barclays Center sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Nets prediction and pick while sharing how to watch.

The 76ers are coming off a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Arena. Significantly, Joel Embiid led the way with 35 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden added 20 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points off the bench to lead the Nets.

The Nets are coming off a 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Significantly, it was their first game without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who they traded earlier this week. Spencer Dinwiddie made his Brooklyn debut by scoring 25 points. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas added 20 points but shot a horrendous 3 for 16 from the field. Joe Harris added 18 points off the bench, and Yuta Watanabe added 14.

The Sixers enter this matchup with a record of 35-19. Also, they are 35-19 on the road. The Sixers are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets are 33-22. They are 17-10 at Barclays Arena. Significantly, they are 5-5 over their previous 10 games.

The Sixers defeated the Nets 115-106 and 137-133 in the two games the teams have played this season, both at Wells Fargo Center. Thus, it will be the first meeting at the Barclays Center.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1,5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

TV: NBA, YES, NBCS

Stream: NBA+

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers are an NBA title contender. Now, they must stay healthy and put together a run to set themselves up for a successful playoff run and make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2001.

Embiid averages 33.3 points per game. Ultimately, he is the guy that makes this team run. Harden averages 21.1 points per game. Moreover, the Sixers have won the Harden-Ben Simmons trade, and Harden helps justify that sentiment every game. Maxey averages 19.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris averages 15.8 points per game.

The Sixers are ninth in field goal shooting percentage, third in free-throw shooting percentage, and fourth in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. But the Sixers handle the ball well, ranking eighth in turnovers. Moreover, they are 15th in blocked shots. Philadelphia thrives off certain attributes but knows where it must improve to beat the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how it comes together as the season progresses.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid and Harden dominate. Likewise, they must protect the rim and grab rebounds.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Last week, the Nets had a team that included two superstar players. Now, both are gone, and the Nets willingly gave away their best players to rid themselves of the drama and headache and load themselves up for the future. When you watch the Nets now, you are not watching a team with great players. Instead, you see a team with some above-average players and a mostly young, untested team. Therefore, the Nets may not make much of an impact and could see a team knock them out of the playoff quickly. Then again, it would not be much of a difference from last season, regardless.

Dinwiddie averages 17.9 points this season with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, he is the best player on the Nets and could lead them into the next chapter. Nic Claxton averages 13.2 points per game with 9.2 rebounds. Also, he has a remarkable 73.2 percent field goal shooting percentage. Thomas averages 10.6 points per game. Thus, he will have more opportunities to contribute. Mikal Bridges will make his Brooklyn debut after the Nets acquired him in the Durant trade. Significantly, he averaged 17.2 points per game with the Suns and will look to keep up the production in Brooklyn.

The Nets are second in field goal percentage, second in 3-point shooting percentage, and 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they are 29th in rebounds. The Nets also rank 16th in turnovers but are the best team in the association in blocked shots.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can stop Embiid and Harden. Then, the new pieces must come together.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are on a back-to-back. However, it is difficult to trust the Nets with their new pieces, and we do not know how well they will gel against a great team. Expect the Sixers to find a way to win.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -1,5 (-110)