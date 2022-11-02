The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, who they beat on Monday to collect their third win in a row. Their star big man Joel Embiid actually missed that contest due to a non-COVID-19 illness. By no surprise, fans want to know if he’ll suit up here. So, is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid Playing vs Wizards

This will be a second straight absence for Embiid, who is still feeling ill. Per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints, the center currently has the flu and won’t even be in the building come game-time:

“Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Wizards. Doc Rivers said that he has the flu and has been away from the team.”

In six appearances in 2022-23, Embiid is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per night, playing like his usual dominant self. In his place PJ Tucker actually started at the five Monday, putting up 13 points and five boards. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers will likely go with Tucker again.

It was actually very promising to see the entire rotation flourish without Embiid on the floor, showing they’re actually a very deep team who can win ballgames even when their superstar is sidelined. Every single starter finished in double figures.

The Sixers aren’t back in action until Friday against the New York Knicks. That’ll be his next opportunity to take the court. So to answer the question, is Joel Embiid playing vs Wizards? The answer is a firm no. Hopefully, Philly can continue their winning ways regardless.