Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards

After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards.

Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports, Rivers told reporters pre-game that the big man has shown flu-like symptoms, resulting to his absence.

The concerning news for Sixers fans, however, is that Rivers is unsure how long Embiid will be out because of the illness.

As mentioned, Monday’s showdown with the Wizards is already the second time that Joel Embiid is sitting out. He missed their showdown with the Toronto Raptors last week in order to rest and recover his knee.

While the Sixers still have plenty of talents like James Harden and Tyrese Maxey who can lead the way, the absence of Embiid remains a big blow to the team. After all, they are still trying to turn the season around after a 0-3 start.

Embiid is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game so far. One player cannot replicate those numbers alone, so the rest of the Sixers roster really need to step up to fill the void their superstar leaves on both offense and defense.

It could get even more difficult for the sixers with the Wizards hungry for a W after losing two straight games now.