Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer is embracing the spotlight. The second-year guard led the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, to a title with a phenomenal performance in the championship round. His reward (aside from being named MVP of the series)? Turning right around to join the big club on a road game.

With the Sixers’ starters and top bench player all out, Springer and the rest of the reserves balled out in an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks. Springer spent his first NBA start guarding Trae Young and scoring 19 points.

“Going into the game, I didn’t know what to expect,” Springer said to reporters following the Sixers’ 136-131 win. “I just knew I was gonna try, go out there, go hard and compete. The results came out like I wanted to so, we got the dub and that’s all that really matters.”

Although Young finished the night with a historic stat line and baited Springer into a few fouls (eventually leading to him fouling out), Springer held his own against one of the toughest guys to cover. He shut him down on a potential game-winning attempt and scored some key buckets down the stretch.

“It was great. It was fun,” Springer said of the challenge of guarding Young. “That was my first time being able to compete against one of the top guards in this league. I had fun doing that and hopefully, I get more chances like that going forward.”

The Sixers haven’t had much of a use for Jaden Springer this season, sending him up and down to the G League and back throughout the season. His recent performances could be a springboard to earning more playing time next season.