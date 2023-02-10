PHILADELPHIA — Jalen McDaniels, the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, is looking forward to joining his new team. The young forward, who joins the Sixers after four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, will look to be another valuable contributor around Joel Embiid and James Harden.

McDaniels was originally ruled out of the Sixers’ Friday matchup with the New York Knicks due to the details of the trade being finalized. With all the player physicals wrapped up before game-time, McDaniels will be available to play, though Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t make it seem like he will be jumping right into the rotation.

“I really didn’t think I was gonna get traded,” McDaniels said. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-9 former forward said that he got a call from his agent to inform him of the trade, which saw the Sixers send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. The opportunity to play for a team with title aspirations is definitely appealing to him.

“It’s just like a dream come true,” McDaniels said when asked about getting the chance to play with veteran superstars like Embiid and Harden. “Just wanting to be in the playoffs around great players, franchise players. Gotta make the most of it…and help them help me.”

One of the main themes of McDaniels’ move to the Sixers is that he is coming from an uncompetitive Hornets team. Although he will have to prove himself on a team with way more talent and urgency to win, he has the potential to make a name for himself with his defense and athleticism. “Definitely exciting,” he said of joining a playoff team. “Them coming after me and wanting me to be here — it says a lot.”

Jalen McDaniels said that he will be looking to bring versatility on defense and energy to the Sixers. Although he may not be a regular in the rotation just yet, the team believes that he can be a very solid bench piece that finds more success staying on the floor in close games.