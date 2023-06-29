James Harden rocked the NBA world on Thursday after it was revealed that the former league MVP has decided to opt into his $35.6 million player option this coming season with the Philadelphia 76ers. While some folks might initially think that this is a good thing for the Sixers, let me assure you that it is not. As it turns out, the only reason Harden picked up his option is in order for the Sixers to facilitate a trade with another team.

Before today, the general expectation was that Harden was going to be back in Philly next season to have at least one more run with Joel Embiid and Co. There were rumors about Harden potentially jumping ship, but for the most part, Sixers fans believed that James wasn't going anywhere. Boy were they wrong.

Unsurprisingly, this stunning development has set NBA Twitter ablaze. More than a few keyboard warriors were quick to condemn James Harden for forcing another trade — his third in the span of three years:

Dudes a team hopper now — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) June 29, 2023

he will be a shanghai shark soon — Cooyah ! (@Cooyah_) June 29, 2023

James Traden. — nba paint (@nba_paint) June 29, 2023

This man really might play for 30 teams before his career is over. — Herbert Holmes (@Epi_stemic) June 29, 2023

Seriously man dude is just running from team to team to collect money. He doesn’t care about winning a championship. He used to be good (many years ago) ….. now he’s just a waste of salary cap space. — Coach Fred Blumenberg 🤩⚡️ (@TheRealFredLee) June 29, 2023

The Houston Rockets emerged as a potential landing spot for Harden via NBA free agency in the event that he opted out of his deal. While the Rockets won't be signing their former cornerstone superstar as a free agent, a reunion is now still very much possible if Houston is able to agree a trade deal with the Sixers. Some fans on social media believe that this is where this saga is ultimately headed to:

A live look at “Harden to Houston” backers pic.twitter.com/blbXb87hWc — Jared Block (@jaredrblock) June 29, 2023

Houston, you have a Harden — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) June 29, 2023

To be fair, I guess you have to give James Harden some credit for not leaving the Sixers with nothing. He could have very easily walked away as a free agent, but instead, he picked up his player option in order for the Sixers to get some value back in a blockbuster trade. Philly fans, however, probably won't be seeing the silver lining here.