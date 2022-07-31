Many fans have questioned James Harden’s commitment to winning for quite some time now. Dating back to his final years in Houston, critics have always wondered whether Harden was really dedicated to his goals of winning a championship. Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Beard is proving again that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win it all.

A few weeks ago, James Harden signed a smaller contract with the Sixers than the usual max given to him. When asked about it, the star said that it was in order for the team to build a great supporting cast around him and Joel Embiid. It seems like Harden is fully committing to a championship push next season, and his recent workouts back up that sentiment. (via TikTok)

To be fair, criticisms about Harden’s work ethic were always overblown by the media. Rockets fans can attest to just how hard The Beard has worked every season for them. His constant availability in the regular season was proof of that. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to show that with the Sixers due to his injury.

With a full offseason to recovery from his hamstring ailments, Harden is ready to lead the Sixers to the promised land. He was traded to Philly during the trade deadline to help out Joel Embiid. The guard-center duo showed great chemistry when they played together, but injuries unfortunately ended their promising 2021 – 22 campaign.

The Sixers had a quietly solid off-season for themselves, nabbing PJ Tucker to bolster their frontcourt rotation and trading for underrated guard De’Anthony Melton. With these moves and Harden’s intense workout, the team is looking to finally make it back to the Finals and win the championship.