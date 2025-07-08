Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese became the latest in a wave of WNBA players and coaches to criticize league officiating this season after her team's loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. In her next game, Tuesday afternoon against the Washington Mystics, she attempted a career-high 15 free throws.

These are professionals doing their jobs — both in the jerseys and in the stripes, so there's no reason to don the tin foil hats and suggest anything fishy. It's still funny.

Reese went 12 for 15 from the line on Tuesday in the Sky's 81-79 loss, contributing to her 22-points, 15-rebound double-double. That came two days after she unloaded on officials and doubled down on social media.

“It's tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, ‘Hey, we only shot two — we only been to the free throw line twice,' up until the fourth quarter and she tells me its not her job,” Reese said after the Lynx game, via Robby Kalland of CBS Sports.

The Sky only attempted eight free throws in that game while the Lynx took 17.

“It's frustrating because I know how hard we're battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside,” she continued. “That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s**t cheap and I'm tired of this s**t. I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this s**t.”

She later quoted a photo showing a clear foul against her from that game, writing, “diabolical.”

Reese's comments are sure to draw criticism from her haters, but they're in line with what Indiana Fever Stephanie White and Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum have both said this season. Plum's comments in particular line up with Reese's.

“I drive more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f—ing absurd,” she said after a loss to the Golden State Valkyries in June. “I got scratches on my face, I got scratches on my body, and these guards on the other team get these ticky-tack fouls, and I'm sick of it. … I don't know what I need to do. I've talked to the refs nice, I pray before the game, like, f***, I'm over it.”