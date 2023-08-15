Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is currently going to battle against Sixers president Daryl Morey by calling him a liar presumably because of contract promises. Amid the ongoing contract saga, Dwight Howard is taking advantage of the opportunity to recruit James Harden to Taiwan.

James Harden and Dwight Howard were teammates with the Houston Rockets at one point in time, and the two had a decent amount of success together. This is most likely why Howard is seeing the pending breakup between Harden and the Sixers as a chance to get his old friend to join him overseas.

Of course, the chances are slim to none that James Harden would actually consider leaving the Sixers to play in Taiwan. Harden leaving the Sixers and Morey in the dust does look like the most likely outcome from this entire situation, but for his next team to be overseas definitely seems like a long shot.

Overall, this entire situation is fairly strange given the relationship that Daryl Morey and James Harden have had over the years. Morey has been one of the more staunch defenders of the polarizing guard, so to see Harden call out Morey so publicly indicates that something drastic might have happened.

Stay tuned into any more updates regarding the Harden and Morey situation, and what the future of Harden in Philadelphia will ultimately look like. Although Harden shipping overseas to play in Taiwan is probably out of the question, props to Dwight Howard for giving it the old college try.