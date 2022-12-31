By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers were as close to full-strength on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans as they’ve been in weeks. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll be back to missing at least one key starter—and potentially a couple more.

Tyrese Maxey will sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s eve, resting his recently injured right foot on the second night of a back to back, reports ClutchPoints Sixers beat writer Sam DiGiovanni. James Harden and PJ Tucker are listed as questionable due to injury management on the Sixers’ official injury report, dealing with existing right foot and left knee issues, respectively.

Maxey scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting in Philadelphia’s 127-116 loss to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, coming off the bench in his first appearance since November 18th when he suffered a small fracture in his left foot. The Sixers revealed earlier this week that he was close to returning. The team went a strong 12-7 with the rising third-year guard sidelined, notching wins against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers.

Making Philadelphia’s play over the last six weeks especially impressive is that Harden missed a portion of that stretch, too. He only came back from a strained tendon in his right foot on December 5th after missing just more than a month of play. By making Harden questionable on the second leg of a back to back, the Sixers are merely taking a cautious approach to managing that injury.

Tucker’s left knee injury predates Harden’s foot strain. The 38-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery over the summer, but hasn’t missed a single game yet this season.

Philadelphia enters Saturday’s action at 20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers and Thunder tipoff at 5:00 p.m. (PST) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.