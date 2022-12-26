By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The news that Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting for is here. Tyrese Maxey’s return from a foot injury has been a long time coming and now the Sixers finally have a date for when the star guard could return to the lineup.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Maxey could be back in action as early as Friday, Dec. 30 on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers confirmed the report. Charania notes that the 22-year-old will likely be on a minutes restriction.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said that Maxey was “close” a few days ago and now he and the team has real clarity on when he could be back. Rivers didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing him off the bench to ease him back into the swing of things. Given how good De’Anthony Melton has been as a starter and how good the lineup has been overall with him in it, it could prove to be an effective tactic while he gets reacclimated.

In Tyrese Maxey’s absence, the Sixers have gotten into a groove and won their last eight games. Getting his scoring abilities back will be huge as they look to continue staking their claim as a title contender. Across 15 games this season, Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from downtown.

Before facing the Pelicans, the Sixers will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and then have two off days.