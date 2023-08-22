James Harden's standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers is now truly starting to cost him. The NBA issued a hefty fine to the veteran star for comments directed at the Sixers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

Harden has been docked $100,000 for his comments, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The league officially announced the fine shortly thereafter, clarifying that Harden is being fined both for his viral comments about Morey and for saying that he believes his relationship with the Sixers is beyond repair. His comments, according to the league announcement, indicate that “he would not perform the services called for under his contract unless traded to another team.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/j3VZLxgXA5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 22, 2023

While others across NBA history have incurred bigger fines, this is still a sizable chunk of change and a sign from the league that players should not be calling out the lead executives of their own team as blatantly as Harden did. It's the maximum amount that a player can be fined for comments like these, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The soon-to-be-34-year-old called Morey a liar after believing the Sixers would honor his trade request after he opted into his $35.6 million player option.

Sixers owner Josh Harris and Morey both would prefer that Harden stays with Philly but are willing to trade him as long as the deal helps the team get better or puts them in a position to do so. Harden going public with his distrust in Philly forced the league's hand. The NBA's memo to teams regarding Damian Lillard's trade request stated that players who suggest that they will not perform their contractual duties will be subject to punishment. Harden's fine serves as the first sign that the NBA is ready to uphold that stance.

Harden had a very solid 2022-23 season for the Sixers but decided this offseason he wanted to move on to the Los Angeles Clippers. After Morey looked into making such a deal but came away unpleased with the offers from LA and halting trade talks, Harden called Morey a liar and said that he will never be a part of an organization that he belongs to.

The drama between James Harden and the Sixers is likely to spill over into the regular season unless amends or a trade are made.