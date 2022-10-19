James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.

In response to Young Thug’s tweet, which was seemingly set from jail, Harden told the hip-hop star, “I gotchu twin” with a fingers-crossed emoji.

I gotchu twin 🤞🏾 https://t.co/rmSRj131tR — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time Young Thug has been seen using his Twitter account, while in jail, to tweet at star athletes. Back in August, the rapper posed a massively intriguing question to Michael Phelps, who answered him rather swiftly.

Young Thug was arrested back in May on gang-related charges including conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia’s RICO act. He has been behind bars ever since and has had his bond denied three times. The rapper figures to be locked up until at least 2023, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking to Twitter from time-to-time.

While the Sixers started out the year with a loss, Harden had an outstanding performance in his first game of the year. The Beard put up 35 points, leading the team and tying with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the most points among all players in the game. Harden added seven assists and eight rebounds, while knocking down 5-of-9 three-pointers and 12-of-12 free-throw attempts.

The Sixers will look to rebound with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and get into the win column for the first time this year, while James Harden will be hoping to pick up where he left off on Tuesday =.