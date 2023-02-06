NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 21-point lead to the New York Knicks, the second time they have surrendered such a lead in the last week. While Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers will be focusing on another rough loss, the NBA world at large is still talking about the huge Kyrie Irving trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

With Irving reportedly set to sit out Brooklyn games leading up to the trade deadline, the Nets sent him and Markieff Morris to the Mavs for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks in a blockbuster move. The move gives Luka Doncic the best co-star he has ever had at the price of literally any type of drama unfolding and Irving leaving in the offseason (in addition to the players and picks). Meanwhile, the Nets add more depth and draft picks while moving on from an untenable situation.

When asked about the trade involving his former team and teammate after the game, Harden kept it short and blunt.

“It’s a trade that happened,” the Sixers star said.

Harden’s tenure with the Nets ended as quickly as it started in the midst of previous Irving controversies and injuries that left Harden carrying much of the weight. It’s clear that he has moved on from his brief Brooklyn stint, which ended roughly a year ago after the Sixers traded for him, and isn’t interested in relitigating anything about his former team or Irving.

Doc Rivers didn’t offer up many thoughts on the trade beyond showing intrigue at the Irving-Doncic pairing. Tobias Harris declined to share his thoughts after the game, saying that he isn’t interested because it doesn’t involve the Sixers. While that may be true, as Philly had no involvement in the deal, its impact will be felt throughout the NBA.