By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers have won four out of their last five games, and it seems that they haven’t been missing the services of superstar big man Joel Embiid very much. This is despite the fact that the five-time All-Star has sat out the Sixers’ previous three contests with a lingering foot injury.

It now sounds like it’s going to be four straight games out for Embiid after the 28-year-old was tagged as questionable to play on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, per Sixers beat writer Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints. It seems like Embiid hasn’t recovered in time from the soreness in his left foot, and his chances of suiting up for Tuesday’s matchup aren’t very good at the moment.

Then again, it is worth noting that the Sixers have tagged Embiid as questionable. This is a considerable upgrade from being completely ruled out in their previous two games. This could mean that Embiid is getting close to returning. If he does miss Tuesday’s contest, then his next chance to play would be on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sixers, however, can take some comfort in the fact that PJ Tucker could be available against Detroit. The veteran swingman is being listed as probable after missing Sunday’s bout with a non-COVID illness.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have been carrying much of the load for the Sixers in Embiid’s absence. It seems like they will need to do the heavy lifting again for at least one more game before Embiid is able to return.