Fans are noticing Joel Embiid gallant effort to lead the Sixers to victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in a heated Eastern Conference matchup against a struggling Detroit Pistons team. The Sixers have a commanding lead on Detroit, but one Philly player is causing fans on social media to come alive. Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid displayed a powerful offensive attack in the first half that has praises coming his way.

How many points will Joel Embiid tally by the end of the Sixers-Pistons game?

Embiid finished the first half with a whopping 30 points. It is the fifth time in his career he has posted at least 30 points by halftime, per Sixers Stats. He and Allen Iverson are the only players to achieve the feat since the 1996-97 season. The star's effort is garnering high praise from fans of nearly every corner:

Embiid is a monster man.. I feel like what he’s doing this year isn’t getting enough attention, and I’m a Celtics fan. pic.twitter.com/1GsYalzHrj — WeHitThose (@WeHitThose__9) December 14, 2023

I assume that was the easiest 30-point half of Joel Embiid’s life — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 14, 2023

One Sixers analyst proposed that Embiid should be the lead MVP runner, stating “MVP him (again)”. Another X user doubled down by saying, “No player in the NBA is scoring like this.” Some fans even believe Embiid could go for a higher number than projected:

embiid 70 point game? — J (@n0tJaivone) December 14, 2023

Joel Emiid's superb play has the Sixers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Philly superstar is not doing it alone. Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers' role players have been locked in.

Philadelphia is trying to extend their winning streak to four with a win over the Pistons. Can the Sixers maintain their impressive play and close the deal out in Detroit? Furthermore, could NBA fans see Joel Embiid achieve a career-high by the end of the game?