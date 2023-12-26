The Sixers may be in trouble without their MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers MVP Joel Embiid missed the team's Christmas Day game against the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury he suffered on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Now, Embiid is set to miss the Sixers' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid did not travel with the team to Florida for their battle against the Heat and he remains away from the team in order to receive treatment on his injured ankle. At this time, there is no word on if the superstar center will be with the Sixers when they take on the Houston Rockets later in the week.

Wednesday night will mark the fifth time this season that Embiid has missed a game. Based on the league's new collective bargaining agreement, Philadelphia's star will need to play in at least 65 games this season to be eligible for the MVP award, which he is currently in the lead for.

Playing in 25 games so far this season, Embiid has been dominant. He has recorded at least 20 points in every single he's played in, plus Embiid leads the league in scoring at 35.0 points per game this season. What's even more impressive is that Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 straight games, the longest streak this league has seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so in 16 games during the 1970s.

Joel Embiid's scoring production will surely be missed by the 76ers, but Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr. proved to be up for the challenge on Monday night when the star center sat out due to his ankle injury. The Sixers will lean on these three players offensively with Embiid out of the lineup once again.

The Magic currently reside 2.5 games behind the Sixers for the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference.