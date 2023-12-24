The Sixers have received the worst news possible for their Christmas Day game against the Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing in the primetime slot on Christmas Day against the Miami Heat, but the Sixers have found coal in their stockings this year with Joel Embiid's latest injury update.

Embiid, who injured his right ankle in the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors, will miss Monday night's game in Miami as a result of this ankle injury, according to ClutchPoints Sixers reporter Sam DiGiovanni.

The reigning league MVP did not travel with the team for their Christmas Day matchup and his status for Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic has not yet been determined. It is possible that Embiid will travel by himself to rejoin the team following their game against Miami on Christmas.

During Friday night's victory over the Raptors, Embiid stepped on Jakob Poeltl's foot after contesting a shot defensively. It appeared as if the MVP's ankle rolled sideways and he stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes before being helped up. Embiid remained in the game despite wincing and moving slower than usual during the second half.

Embiid downplayed his injury after the game, claiming that he would get his ankle “checked out” and the team would go from there. After missing practice on Saturday, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse spoke about Embiid's ankle injury, claiming that “there's not a ton of concern” over the star's ankle injury.

Nobody in the league has been more dominant this season than Embiid. He is currently the favorite for this season's MVP award and the Sixers big man currently leads the league in scoring at 35.0 points per game. Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 straight games, the longest such streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so in 16 straight games during the 1971-72 season.

With Joel Embiid set to miss Philadelphia's Christmas Day game, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris figure to be the focal points for the Sixers' offense. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will fill the hole left behind at the center spot.