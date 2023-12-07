Sixers reigning MVP Joel Embiid just accomplished something that will make Shaquille O'Neal and Nikola Jokic jealous.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards on Thursday by a final score of 131-126, giving the NBA world plenty of time to marvel at the success of the reigning MVP's work on the court.

The Sixers now find themselves in second place in the NBA's Atlantic Division with a 13-7 record after dispatching of Washington, giving the team's fans hopes for another division crown. The Sixers are two games behind a revamped Boston Celtics team at 15-5, suggesting that this season could end in fireworks with a matchup between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Coach Nick Nurse's 76ers team took on the Wizards as Kelly Oubre, Jr. came back from an 11-game absence. Sixers forward Nic Batum gave an update on his finger injury prior to his return vs. Washington.

Embiid in Good Company With Shaq, Jokic

Embiid dropped 50 points in 38 minutes against the Wizards while also compiling 13 rebounds and seven assists, showing off versatility which is uncommon for a big man.

The incredible Thursday night performance did not come against a contending team, but it did put the 76ers star Embiid in elite company with Shaquille O'Neal and 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

Most 40-point games by a center since 2000: 41 — Embiid

40 — Shaq and Jokic combined https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2023

“This is actually a crazy stat,” one fan said on X in response.

Another decided to troll the 76ers star Embiid over his lack of NBA championships while still another called Embiid out for not dominating the same way during last season's playoffs.

and how many rings??? pic.twitter.com/Cy5euuGeJB — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) December 7, 2023

76ers Set to Take On Hawks

Next up for Nurse's team is a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 76ers will need repeated performances from Embiid and his supporting cast to defeat a high-flying Hawks team led by elite level sniper Trae Young and a talented young roster hungry for wins.